Cosgrave family deny ‘starving’ Ivy Exchange of fire safety funds
Billionaire property magnates fail to halt case proceeding against them in the Commercial Court over Parnell Street development
The Cosgrave family, who own billions of euro worth of property around Ireland, have been accused of “starving” the Ivy Exchange development on Parnell Street of the funds needed to fix fire safety issues.
However, barristers for the Cosgraves last week argued that the development, which contains 200 apartments, is “not Priory Hall”, a reference to the once notorious apartment complex in Dublin which 41 families had to leave due to concerns over...
