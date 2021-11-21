Subscribe Today
Cosgrave could be compelled to enter arbitration by US court

The Web Summit co-founder is embroiled in a legal dispute with his former business partners David Kelly and Patrick Murphy

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
21st November, 2021
Cosgrave could be compelled to enter arbitration by US court
Paddy Cosgrave is being sued by former business partners David Kelly and Patrick Murphy. Picture: Christopher Michel

A US court has been asked to compel Paddy Cosgrave to enter arbitration, according to documents filed by lawyers for a Web Summit co-founder and a fund manager.

Papers filed on behalf of David Kelly and Patrick Murphy last week in the Superior Courts of San Francisco said Cosgrave had previously agreed to arbitrate disputes and was therefore prevented from litigating his claims.

The issue relates to a lawsuit being taken in California by Manders...

