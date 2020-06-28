Cork farmer wins battle to remove lands from vacant site register

An elderly farmer has won a legal action to have his lands, valued at €4.5 million, removed from a vacant sites register on the basis that the site is not yet suitable for housing.
In a judicial review case, the High Court found that An Bord Pleanála had “addressed the wrong question” by looking to the future potential of Allan Navratil’s lands near Midleton, rather than interrogating whether the site was currently suitable for housing....
