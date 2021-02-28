Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Constitutional challenge to Seanad voting rules heads to High Court

Case brought by UL graduate Tomás Heneghan contends that current rules about who can be an elector are unconstitutional

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
28th February, 2021
Constitutional challenge to Seanad voting rules heads to High Court
Tomás Heneghan: if his case succeeds it will have far-reaching implications for how the Seanad is elected in future Picture: Collins

A constitutional challenge to voting in Seanad Éireann elections will appear before a three-judge High Court this week.

Cases in the High Court are normally heard and decided on by one judge, but Mary Irvine, the President of the High Court, has directed that this judicial review case be heard by three judges in what is known as a divisional court.

The case is being brought by Tomás Heneghan, a graduate of the University...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Keith Flynn and Lyndsey Clarke, the former solicitors who stole almost €400,000 from banks and credit unions in an intricate fraud, don’t look like what we often think criminals look like

Elaine Byrne: White-collar crime may fascinate us, but it also costs society dearly

Legal Elaine Byrne 14 hours ago
Claimants say they developed narcolepsy after getting Pandemrix vaccine

Most Pandemrix plaintiffs settle with state over swine flu vaccine

Legal Rosanna Cooney 14 hours ago
Tara O’Halloran with her kids Ben (13), Amber (11), Isabella (9) &amp; Scarlett (7). Tara’s husband Richard O’Halloran an aviation executive who has been barred from leaving China for the past two years Picture: Fergal Phillips

Martin appeals directly to Chinese premier for release of Irish citizen

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago
Ms Justice Mary Irvine, the President of the High Court

Decision to reduce personal injuries awards put on hold

Legal Aaron Rogan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1