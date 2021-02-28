Constitutional challenge to Seanad voting rules heads to High Court

A constitutional challenge to voting in Seanad Éireann elections will appear before a three-judge High Court this week.

Cases in the High Court are normally heard and decided on by one judge, but Mary Irvine, the President of the High Court, has directed that this judicial review case be heard by three judges in what is known as a divisional court.

The case is being brought by Tomás Heneghan, a graduate of the University...