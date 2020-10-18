Company part-owned by rugby star Kearney sues trio of former employees

Mason Alexander, an executive recruitment company part-owned by Rob Kearney, the former Leinster and Ireland rugby player, is seeking a High Court injunction against three former employees and the new company they founded.

Steven Bell, Brendan Hennessy and John Clark left Mason Alexander last July, and together set up a software company called Spark Digital & Analytics Limited, which was incorporated on August 12 of this year.

On its website, Spark bills itself as a product...