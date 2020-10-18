Company part-owned by rugby star Kearney sues trio of former employees

Mason Alexander, an executive recruitment company part-owned by Rob Kearney, the former Leinster and Ireland rugby player, is seeking a High Court injunction against three former employees and the new company they founded.
Steven Bell, Brendan Hennessy and John Clark left Mason Alexander last July, and together set up a software company called Spark Digital & Analytics Limited, which was incorporated on August 12 of this year.
On its website, Spark bills itself as a product...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team