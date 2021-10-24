Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Committee proposed to study issues surrounding international surrogacy

Complex ethical and legal issues that were holding up progress of the legislation are instead to be teased out by a joint Oireachtas committee

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
24th October, 2021
Committee proposed to study issues surrounding international surrogacy
Rosanna Davison: the author and model spoke out about how she is not legally recognised as her daughter’s mother. Picture: Barry Cronin

The government is to propose creating a dedicated Oireachtas committee to consider the legal and ethical obstacles to facilitating international surrogacy, the Business Post has learned.

The move comes as the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) Bill will only provide for domestic, altruistic surrogacy upon publication.

The Business Post revealed last week that the bill would not include any provisions on parentage rights for the those who avail of international surrogacy, despite a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joseph and Michael Cosgrave: The family ‘do not accept any liability whatsoever for any fire safety issues at the Ivy Exchange’, according to an affidavit. Picture: Barry Cronin

Cosgrave family deny ‘starving’ Ivy Exchange of fire safety funds

Legal Barry J Whyte 17 hours ago
The Kilkenny shop and restaurant in the Setanta Centre on Nassau Street: It says the planned construction work would effectively render the store ‘camouflaged by scaffolding’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Goodman’s company claims Setanta centre delay costing €1m per month

Legal Catherine Sanz 17 hours ago
Foot Locker operates six premises in Ireland including one on Grafton Street. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Foot Locker tells court it is ‘trading very badly’ on Grafton Street

Legal Catherine Sanz 17 hours ago
Tom Barrack, a close adviser to Donald Trump, may be called to testify as a witness in a legal case between Johnny Ronan’s property group and Colony Capital. Picture: Getty

Trump associate may be called to testify in Ronan legal case

Legal Catherine Sanz 17 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1