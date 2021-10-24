Committee proposed to study issues surrounding international surrogacy

The government is to propose creating a dedicated Oireachtas committee to consider the legal and ethical obstacles to facilitating international surrogacy, the Business Post has learned.

The move comes as the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) Bill will only provide for domestic, altruistic surrogacy upon publication.

The Business Post revealed last week that the bill would not include any provisions on parentage rights for the those who avail of international surrogacy, despite a...