Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Collective bargaining rights of workers in Ireland not strong enough, according to report

Ireland lags behind European neighbours on labour rights, new Fórsa report says

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
31st May, 2021
Collective bargaining rights of workers in Ireland not strong enough, according to report
The research found economic and business benefits to collective bargaining

One of the state’s largest unions has said Ireland’s collective bargaining rights are of serious concern.

A new report from Fórsa said Ireland’s labour rights were poorer compared to European neighbours and that there are business benefits to strong union membership.

“Our analysis concludes that Irish labour law, and industrial relations practices, failed to properly respect and vindicate the human rights of workers to collective representation and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Supreme Court described the WRC’s handling of Tomasz Zalewski’s complaint as “calamitous” and ruled that as the activities of the WRC constitute the administration of justice

Supreme Court ruling could have ‘chilling effect’ on WRC

Legal Rosanna Cooney 2 days ago
Christian Jessen has pleaded for help in raising the money to cover the case. Picture: Getty

TV doctor appeals for cash to pay Foster

Legal Aaron Rogan 2 days ago
Conor O’Mahony, the special rapporteur for child protection, estimated that the cost of compensating sexual abuse survivors could be around €30 million. Picture: Derek Speirs

State is censured over ‘resistance’ to school abuse redress scheme

Legal Michael Brennan 4 days ago
A whistleblower raised concerns that the proper procedures for using the Leader funding were not followed by Easkey Community Council

Gardaí investigate complaint over training grant in Sligo

Legal Michael Brennan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1