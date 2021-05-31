Collective bargaining rights of workers in Ireland not strong enough, according to report
Ireland lags behind European neighbours on labour rights, new Fórsa report says
One of the state’s largest unions has said Ireland’s collective bargaining rights are of serious concern.
A new report from Fórsa said Ireland’s labour rights were poorer compared to European neighbours and that there are business benefits to strong union membership.
“Our analysis concludes that Irish labour law, and industrial relations practices, failed to properly respect and vindicate the human rights of workers to collective representation and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Supreme Court ruling could have ‘chilling effect’ on WRC
The judgment on the operations of the Workplace Relations Commission is likely to cause delays and make it harder to take or fight a case, say lawyers
TV doctor appeals for cash to pay Foster
Christian Jessen, who presents Embarrassing Bodies on Channel 4, tweeted a false claim in December 2019 that the former DUP leader had an extramarital affair
State is censured over ‘resistance’ to school abuse redress scheme
The special rapporteur for child protection has condemned the latest lengthy delay in compensating victims of sexual abuse in schools
Gardaí investigate complaint over training grant in Sligo
Probe follows a second complaint over conduct of creative and environmental programmes by Easkey Community Council