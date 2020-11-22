CNN claims protection of US constitution in Ganley case

CNN, the US news network being sued for defamation by businessman Declan Ganley, is claiming it is protected by the US constitution’s free speech guarantees.
It has also argued, the Business Post can reveal, that it is protected from any successful defamation action in Irish courts by the SPEECH Act, which was introduced to prevent so-called libel tourism.
However, in response, Ganley’s solicitor, defamation specialist Paul Tweed, has argued that the...
