Sunday November 22, 2020
CNN claims protection of US constitution in Ganley case

Cable news network says first amendment and SPEECH Act will apply in Irishman’s defamation action

22nd November, 2020
Rivada is demanding the publication of a full retraction and apology, the removal of all offending material from its channels, an undertaking not to republish the material, a proposal for compensating and a reimbursement of legal costs

CNN, the US news network being sued for defamation by businessman Declan Ganley, is claiming it is protected by the US constitution’s free speech guarantees.

It has also argued, the Business Post can reveal, that it is protected from any successful defamation action in Irish courts by the SPEECH Act, which was introduced to prevent so-called libel tourism.

However, in response, Ganley’s solicitor, defamation specialist Paul Tweed, has argued that the...

