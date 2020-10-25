Closing time: now wait begins for ruling on FBD versus pubs

As the court rose in unison with Justice Denis McDonald, the curtain fell on a test case that will have ramifications for hundreds of publicans and potentially thousands more insurance policyholders who have found their businesses closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case mounted against FBD over the non-payment of business interruption claims included the participation of six senior counsel, five expert witnesses, four publicans and two FBD employees, in-person and via video link, over...