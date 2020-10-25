Sunday October 25, 2020
Closing time: now wait begins for ruling on FBD versus pubs

The landmark case in the High Court will have ramifications for all insurance firms and businesses affected by the pandemic, but everyone will have to wait until the judgment due on January 15

25th October, 2020
Customers enjoy a Guiness at a table outside a pub in Dublin Picture: Getty

As the court rose in unison with Justice Denis McDonald, the curtain fell on a test case that will have ramifications for hundreds of publicans and potentially thousands more insurance policyholders who have found their businesses closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case mounted against FBD over the non-payment of business interruption claims included the participation of six senior counsel, five expert witnesses, four publicans and two FBD employees, in-person and via video link, over...

