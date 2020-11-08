Claddagh Jewellers family to clash again in court

A member of a long established jewellery business has launched a new legal action against his brother in the latest development in a long-running row.

Philip Fried lodged proceedings against his brother Andrew last Wednesday. The action is also against Felicity Fried and a company called Iron Galway Properties, where he and Andrew are directors.

The Fried brothers have been in dispute since last year over matters related to the Claddagh Jewellers business, which promotes...