Civil trial of former accountant opposed by DPP amid criminal proceedings

Alan Hynes is accused of operating companies that owed more than €2 million in tax to the Revenue Commissioners

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
7th November, 2021
Civil trial of former accountant opposed by DPP amid criminal proceedings
Alan Hynes: a liquidator alleges that the former accountant was using three firms to hide assets. Picture: Aidan Crawley

A civil trial against a former accountant who allegedly operated companies that owed more than €2 million in tax is being opposed by the Director of Public Prosecutions due to a pending criminal case, a court has heard.

Alan Hynes, whom a liquidator alleges was using three companies to hide assets, is accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on the companies or their creditors who are owed €2.46 million,...

