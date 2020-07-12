Sunday July 12, 2020
Citizens suing jobs minister over ‘biometric profile’ data

In a groundbreaking case, 30 plaintiffs claim the government’s use of Public Services Card data breached privacy laws

12th July, 2020
The Minister for Employment and Social Affairs is being sued by multiple Irish citizens over the Public Services Card. Picture: Rollingnews

The Minister for Employment and Social Affairs is being sued by multiple Irish citizens over the controversial Public Services Card (PSC), in the first case of its kind.

More than 30 plaintiffs are claiming that they were unaware that their PSC data was being used to create a “biometric profile” to identify them.

They claim that the collection and retention of their PSC biometric data amounts to “illegal processing” and is a breach of...

Related Stories

Law Society’s plans for ‘legal quarter’ hit further delays

The legal body now plans to develop a Dublin city centre site in the ‘medium term’

Killian Woods | 8 hours ago

Family courts complex to go ahead without new Supreme Court

The government and the Courts Service have reached agreement on a scaled-back development at Hammond Lane in Smithfield with an estimated cost of €80 million

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Brothers locked in battle over Claddagh ring trademark

Andrew and Philip Fried are battling each other for control of Claddagh Jewellers, founded by their father in the 1960s

Róisín Burke | 8 hours ago