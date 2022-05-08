Chinese investor claims cash-for-visa firm no longer operating in Ireland
Zhiming Xi, who invested €1m through the Immigrant Investor Programme, is suing the Huawen Foundation after it failed to respond to his concerns
A Chinese millionaire is suing one of the country’s biggest cash-for-visa companies over fears that the firm has ceased operations in Ireland.
Zhiming Xi, a designer from Beijing, filed a case in the High Court last week against the Huawen Foundation, which has raised around €45 million over the last five years.
Xi gave €1 million to the company to invest as part of Ireland’s Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), which allows high-net worth...
