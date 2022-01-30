Subscribe Today
Children with disabilities waiting ‘up to seven years’ for services

The High Court has heard that there are 23 legal challenges against the Disability Appeals Officer over alleged failure to deal with complaints

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
30th January, 2022
Children with disabilities waiting ‘up to seven years’ for services
Clinicians claim that the HSE’s new standard operating procedure forces them to identify whether a child has a disability in a 90-minute session

Children with disabilities such as autism are being forced to wait up to seven years between a screening assessment and the delivery of services, a court has heard.

The High Court heard last week that there are 23 legal challenges against the Disability Appeals Officer over an alleged failure to deal with complaints about a controversial process for assessing children with disabilities.

The cases, which are all being represented by KOD Lyons Solicitors, are against John...

