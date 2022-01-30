Children with disabilities waiting ‘up to seven years’ for services
The High Court has heard that there are 23 legal challenges against the Disability Appeals Officer over alleged failure to deal with complaints
Children with disabilities such as autism are being forced to wait up to seven years between a screening assessment and the delivery of services, a court has heard.
The High Court heard last week that there are 23 legal challenges against the Disability Appeals Officer over an alleged failure to deal with complaints about a controversial process for assessing children with disabilities.
The cases, which are all being represented by KOD Lyons Solicitors, are against John...
