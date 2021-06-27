Chandos pursues Boots, Easons and others over pandemic rent disputes

One of the state’s largest retail landlords is currently pursuing six high-street outlets through the courts and is seeking to settle rent disputes with these tenants through summary judgment.

Chandos Investments, a real-estate fund set up in 2014 by Goodbody, owns the Bloomfield Shopping Centre in Dún Laoghaire as well as Kilbarrack Shopping Centre in Dublin 5 and retail parks in Dundalk, Co Louth, Blackrock, Co Cork and the Showgrounds Shopping Centre in...