Central Bank finds Philip Lynch engaged in insider trading at C&C
High Court hearing is scheduled to start later this month in case related to former chief executive’s purchase of 200,000 shares in C&C in 2008
The Central Bank has found that Philip Lynch, the former chief executive of IAWS and One51, engaged in insider trading in shares of C&C, the publicly listed drinks company.
The finding is the result of a more than ten-year investigation, and relates to his purchase of 200,000 shares in the company on October 21, 2008, when it was searching for a new chief executive.
The investigation concluded that his activity in amounted to insider trading “beyond...
