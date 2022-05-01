Subscribe Today
Central Bank finds Philip Lynch engaged in insider trading at C&C

High Court hearing is scheduled to start later this month in case related to former chief executive’s purchase of 200,000 shares in C&C in 2008

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st May, 2022
Philip Lynch bought 200,000 shares in C&C in 2008, when it was searching for a new chief executive. Picture: Collins

The Central Bank has found that Philip Lynch, the former chief executive of IAWS and One51, engaged in insider trading in shares of C&C, the publicly listed drinks company.

The finding is the result of a more than ten-year investigation, and relates to his purchase of 200,000 shares in the company on October 21, 2008, when it was searching for a new chief executive.

The investigation concluded that his activity in amounted to insider trading “beyond...

