CBD food businesses ordered to close by High Court

The owner of businesses selling cannabidiol (CBD) products in an alleged breach of a High Court order has been directed to cease operations until compliance with food safety laws is achieved.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland made an order against Alan Donohoe, who operates Hempland and Hempture, in Dublin’s north inner city, last week. He was directed to cease with immediate effect, all activities of the food business operated by him, its establishments, holdings or other...