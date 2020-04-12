Cartier in counterfeit claims court battle with Facebook

Cartier International, the high-end jewellery and watch company, has begun a battle in the Irish High Court to protect its status as one of the world’s top luxury brands.

The famed jewellery house of celebrities and European royalty is taking on social media behemoth Facebook over adverts and posts published on the site, that they allege are counterfeit.

Cartier is a global giant, with 300 retail outlets worldwide and $7.4 billion in sales...