CAB probes Mansfield brothers over alleged €7m fraud scheme that targeted Revenue

James Mansfield jr and his brother Patrick James Mansfield are being investigated over their alleged involvement in a €7 million corporate fraud scheme targeted at the Revenue Commissioners, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has alleged in a High Court affidavit.

The Business Post can reveal that multiple files have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the alleged payroll fraud scheme.

Mansfield jr (Jimmy) and Patrick James (PJ) were arrested and...