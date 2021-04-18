Buzzfeed pushes for self-help guru’s case to be heard in US

A defamation case being taken against Buzzfeed UK by Tony Robbins in the Irish High Court should be heard instead in the US, the internet media company is set to argue this week.

Lawyers for Buzzfeed are taking a jurisdictional challenge against Robbins’s bid to sue the online news and entertainment website in Ireland.

Robbins, an American self-help guru and life coach, intends to oppose the challenge and his legal team are expected...