Buzzfeed pushes for self-help guru’s case to be heard in US

Tony Robbins, an American life coach, intends to oppose the challenge and his legal team are expected to defend his right to bring the case in the Irish court on the grounds that he has an established reputation here

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
18th April, 2021
Tony Robbins: the American self-help guru is to oppose the challenge to have his case against Buzzfeed UK heard in the Irish High Court. Picture: Getty

A defamation case being taken against Buzzfeed UK by Tony Robbins in the Irish High Court should be heard instead in the US, the internet media company is set to argue this week.

Lawyers for Buzzfeed are taking a jurisdictional challenge against Robbins’s bid to sue the online news and entertainment website in Ireland.

Robbins, an American self-help guru and life coach, intends to oppose the challenge and his legal team are expected...

