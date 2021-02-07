Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Bust property group continued raising money despite collapse

The 1,800 Irish investors, among them healthcare workers, small business owners and pensioners who invested €107 million in Dolphin Trust had their investments written down as worthless late last year

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th February, 2021
Bust property group continued raising money despite collapse
Charles Smethurst, founder of Dolphin Trust, with his wife Manou Lenz Picture: Getty

The founder of the bust German property group where hundreds of Irish investors have had their interest written down to zero, has admitted it kept raising money even though it could not pay returns already due.

In his statement to the German public prosecutor’s office on December 16, Charles Smethurst also acknowledged the lack of transparency to investors about escalating problems dating back to 2018.

Smethurst ran Dolphin Trust, now called German Property Group, where...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Six of the stained glass windows at the rear of the cafe were designed by renowned Irish artist Harry Clarke, and were installed in 1929. Picture. Rollingnews.ie

Plan to donate Bewley’s Harry Clarke windows motivated by tax break, court told

Legal Róisín Burke 5 days ago
Rod Phillips, the former Ontario Minister of Finance, resigned after posting pre-recorded messages creating the impression that he was at home when he was actually on holidays in the Caribbean

James McDermott: ‘Out of office’ is not a done deal just yet

Legal James McDermott 1 week ago
All options are being considered,” Ken Murphy, director general of the Law Society

Law Society ‘not ruling out suing’ over negative rates on client accounts

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
Charles Smethurst‘s Dolphin Trust, now renamed German Property Group GMBH, had around 1,800 Irish investors

Expert handling Dolphin Trust’s bankruptcy called it a ‘pyramid scheme’

Legal Róisín Burke 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1