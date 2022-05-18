Businessman secures stay on his prosecution for possessing cannabis products with trace amounts of THC
Judge says state must prove its prohibitions on cannabis products containing trace amounts of the psychoactive compound protect human health
A businessman has succeeded in securing a stay on his prosecution for possessing cannabis products with trace amounts of a psychoactive compound, the High Court has heard.
Ms Justice Emily Egan said it will be up to the state to prove that the prohibitions on cannabis products containing trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are appropriate to protect human health and did not go above that.
The case is being taken by Mark Jenkins who runs...
