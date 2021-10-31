Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Businessman flew from China to confront partners over Fota ‘fraud’

Legal wrangle over Cork resort ownership continues as High Court hears transcript of meeting between disputing parties

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
31st October, 2021
Businessman flew from China to confront partners over Fota ‘fraud’
Fota Island Resort in Co Cork, which has been the subject of a dispute in which businessman Yuzhu Kang alleges ‘complex and sophisticated fraud’

A China-based businessman, who is locked in a legal battle with former business partners in Ireland over the ownership of the Fota luxury resort and other properties, flew here last year to confront them, it emerged in court last week.

Yuzhu Kang, a businessman from China’s Hebei province is suing Cork-based Xiu Xiang (known locally as Julie Kelly) and Tuo Du, along with three companies linked to the two, alleging he is “the victim of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Charles Smethurst: founded Dolphin Trust which collapsed last year

Liquidator to take legal action in Dolphin Trust case

Legal Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
Coachhouse Catering, which trades asthe Old Imperial Hotel, suffered damage as a result of the closure of its premises during the pandemic

Insurance company refused Covid claim without knowing why, court hears

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 6 hours ago

Law on Trial: Justice for all? The Mica controversy explored and Angela Denning on changes to the Irish court system

Legal Nadine O’Regan 3 days ago
Tom Barrack, a close adviser to Donald Trump, may be called to testify as a witness in a legal case between Johnny Ronan’s property group and Colony Capital. Picture: Getty

Trump associate may be called to testify in Ronan legal case

Legal Catherine Sanz 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1