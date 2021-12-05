Subscribe Today
Brokers back probe into Dolphin’s Irish arm

GPG redress group told investors it would fund the liquidator’s work, including legal action

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
5th December, 2021
Charles Smethurst, the Chief Executive of Dolphin Trust, later renamed German Property Group (GPG) collapsed last year

A group of brokers representing investors in the bust Dolphin Trust fund has agreed to help fund further investigations and legal action against parties involved in its Irish operation.

The GPG redress group of brokers wrote to investors last week advising them that it had agreed to a request by the liquidator Myles Kirby to help fund his continuing work.

This would include funding planned legal action against as yet unnamed parties.

