Brokers back probe into Dolphin’s Irish arm
GPG redress group told investors it would fund the liquidator’s work, including legal action
A group of brokers representing investors in the bust Dolphin Trust fund has agreed to help fund further investigations and legal action against parties involved in its Irish operation.
The GPG redress group of brokers wrote to investors last week advising them that it had agreed to a request by the liquidator Myles Kirby to help fund his continuing work.
This would include funding planned legal action against as yet unnamed parties.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jeweller claims he put €800k into account to avoid bank charges
Hynes cousins are standing trial for alleged fraud on their companies, with the liquidator seeking their personal liability for €4.8 million and €1.5 million of debt
Former Chief Justice returns to private practice less than two months after retiring
Frank Clarke’s Law Library profile states he will work in arbitration
Green Party TD lodges appeal against high court Ceta ruling
Patrick Costello has raised concerns over the constitutionality of investor courts
Agreement paves way for potential deal between Ronan Group and Colony Capital
The two developers were warned last month in the High Court that they could not ‘fight out their war on affidavit’, as allegations piled up in a €1bn development dispute