Broderick’s examinership dismissed by High Court
Barry Broderick, with the support of his parents Ina and Michael and his brother Bernard, petitioned to have an examiner appointed to the company which employs 107 people
An application to place Broderick’s, the Dublin chocolate snack company, into examinership has today been dismissed by the High Court.
The future direction of the company, trading as Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, was at the heart of a dispute between the Broderick family who founded the business and Starkane, the investor who is its controlling shareholder.
Barry Broderick, with the support of his parents Ina and Michael and his brother Bernard, petitioned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
More than 100 sex offenders did not take part in post jail release treatment programme
Only 22 prisoners took part in Building Better Lives programme after they were released last year
Compulsory vaccination could be supported by Constitution
If the Oireachtas were to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory, some legal experts believe constitutional law could support rather than defeat such a move
Facebook moderators required to acknowledge risk of PTSD
Document requires staff to sign disclosure that they understand the content they will be reviewing ‘may be disturbing’ and ‘may impact’ mental health
Analysis: Details about Woulfe appointment damaging for McEntee and government
Minister for Justice reveals to Dáil that Leo Varadkar told her he thought Séamus Woulfe would be a ‘good judge‘