Broderick’s examinership dismissed by High Court

An application to place Broderick’s, the Dublin chocolate snack company, into examinership has today been dismissed by the High Court.

The future direction of the company, trading as Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, was at the heart of a dispute between the Broderick family who founded the business and Starkane, the investor who is its controlling shareholder.

Barry Broderick, with the support of his parents Ina and Michael and his brother Bernard, petitioned...