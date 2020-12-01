Subscribe Today
Broderick’s examinership dismissed by High Court

Barry Broderick, with the support of his parents Ina and Michael and his brother Bernard, petitioned to have an examiner appointed to the company which employs 107 people

Róisín Burke - avatar

Róisín Burke

 @roisinmburke
1st December, 2020
Broderick's examinership dismissed by High Court
Barry Broderick, pictured with his brother Bernard, right, petitioned for examinership at Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, trading as Broderick’s, a chocolate snacks business that has had major customers such as Aldi, Aer Lingus and Starbucks

An application to place Broderick’s, the Dublin chocolate snack company, into examinership has today been dismissed by the High Court.

The future direction of the company, trading as Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, was at the heart of a dispute between the Broderick family who founded the business and Starkane, the investor who is its controlling shareholder.

Barry Broderick, with the support of his parents Ina and Michael and his brother Bernard, petitioned...

