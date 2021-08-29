Subscribe Today
British insurer sues Irish financial watchdog after complaint ruling

Legal proceedings by Hiscox set to delay potential business interruption payouts for businesses hit hard by Covid

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
29th August, 2021
British insurer sues Irish financial watchdog after complaint ruling
Ger Deering: upheld decisions against three separate insurers, but did not divulge the names of the companies. Picture: Patrick Browne

Hiscox, the British insurer, has issued legal proceedings against the state’s financial services watchdog that is set to delay potential payouts for hard-pressed businesses already reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Business Post has learned that Hiscox launched its legal challenge against the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) after being informed of the ombudsman’s decision to uphold a complaint made against it over its handling of a business interruption (BI) insurance claim....

