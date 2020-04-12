Sunday April 12, 2020
Boylan dismisses allegation of schadenfreude

In the latest dispute between Augustus Cullen Law and ex-ACL equity partner Michael Boylan, solicitor says he has no idea of the roots of the allegation

12th April, 2020
“My primary concern is for vulnerable clients who have a right to be presented with a bill

The well-known solicitor Michael Boylan has dismissed an allegation of schadenfreude made against him by prominent law firm Augustus Cullen Law (ACL), in the latest dispute between the two parties.

Boylan, who was an equity partner in ACL until his resignation in June 2018, said he had no idea what the roots of the allegation were, which came to light in a High Court judgment delivered on Wednesday.

Following Boylan and his wife Gillian O’Connor‘s departure...

