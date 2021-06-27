Bowes sues duo behind website for defamation

The businessman who supplied the information about Leo Varadkar’s leaking of a draft GP contract is taking a High Court defamation case against John McGuirk and Gary Kavanagh, who run the online site Gript.

Chay Bowes is seeking damages, an apology and the deletion of an article published on Gript, which describes itself as a news site “without the liberal filter”, on November 7, 2020.

The article analysed in detail tweets that came...