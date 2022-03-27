Bourke’s bid to write off €12m debt is challenged by creditor’s objection

Efforts by well-known restaurateur Jay Bourke to have more than €12 million debt written off could be dismissed after a creditor raised alleged discrepancies in the amount owed to Revenue, according documents seen by the Business Post.

Bourke, the man behind some of Dublin's most popular nightspots, is seeking High Court approval for a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) arising from debts to creditors and Revenue.

The matter was in court last week where...