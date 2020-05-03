‘Bitter’ case involving former rugby star Byrne inches towards settlement

A tentative agreement has almost been reached between Shane Byrne, the former Ireland rugby international, and Oxigen Environmental, after a “bitter dispute”, the High Court has heard.

Oxigen, which owns a 51 per cent stake in Byrne’s family company, AWD Waste Solutions Ltd, had applied to the court to have a provisional liquidator appointed and for the company to be wound up.

Following talks between the parties on Wednesday, Mr Justice Michael...