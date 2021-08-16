Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Belfast lawyer has not given Prince Andrew ‘any advice that he has acted upon as of yet’

Paul Tweed acts for Sarah Ferguson and ‘also on occasion for members of the York family’

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
16th August, 2021
Belfast lawyer has not given Prince Andrew ‘any advice that he has acted upon as of yet’
Paul Tweed is known to be an adviser of the Duke of York’s family, especially his wife Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters, and has advised them on certain matters in the past. Picture: Stephen Dawson

Paul Tweed, the Belfast-based libel lawyer, says he has not given Prince Andrew, who is being sued over allegations of sexual assault in New York, “any advice that he has acted upon as of yet”.

Last week, Prince Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre in a federal court in New York, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

The case relates to Andrew’s relationship with the dead financier Jeffery Epstein,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Airbnb has been asked by the Austrian tax authority to provide the names and addresses of hosts of 365 Airbnb properties in Austria, and the hosts’ dates of birth in 2015.

Court of Appeal: Airbnb must share details of Austrian homeowners

Legal Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Elizabeth Carlill bought a carbolic smoke ball, only to quickly discover that it had one crucial design flaw: it didn’t actually work.

James McDermott: Making promises you can’t keep can come back to haunt you

Legal James McDermott 1 week ago
Kieran O’Connell on the grounds of the Johnstown Estate and Spa where shipping containers and hoarding have been erected in front of his lodge. Picture: Barry Cronin

Council to probe Johnstown Estate containers as dispute escalates

Legal Killian Woods 1 week ago
Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal by €2 million

Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m

Legal Barry J Whyte 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1