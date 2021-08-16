Belfast lawyer has not given Prince Andrew ‘any advice that he has acted upon as of yet’

Paul Tweed, the Belfast-based libel lawyer, says he has not given Prince Andrew, who is being sued over allegations of sexual assault in New York, “any advice that he has acted upon as of yet”.

Last week, Prince Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre in a federal court in New York, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

The case relates to Andrew’s relationship with the dead financier Jeffery Epstein,...