BBC lawyers defend reporting in Adams defamation case
The former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams claims the broadcaster defamed him in a 2016 programme and article about the murder of Denis Donaldson
Developments in the Denis Donaldson murder investigation are “not inconsistent” with allegedly defamatory reporting about Gerry Adams, lawyers for the BBC have said.
The statement is made in court filings as part of a High Court case being taken by Adams, the former president of Sinn Féin, against the BBC over claims that it defamed him by falsely alleging that he had “sanctioned” the killing of Donaldson.
The claim,...
