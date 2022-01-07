Subscribe Today
Barman served up to 30 members of Oireachtas Golf Society party in residents’ bar

Court hears group were ‘drinking, chatting and singing’ until 2.30am

Ann Healy
7th January, 2022
Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, along with hoteliers John Sweeney and James Sweeney, are each facing a summons related to organising an Oireachtas Golf Society event at the Station House Hotel in Clifden during pandemic restrictions on August 19, 2020. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A former barman told a court today he served drinks to up to 30 members of the Oireachtas Golf Society who retired to the resident’s bar of the Clifden Station House Hotel until 2.30am following a formal dinner held in the hotel.

“They were all standing around, drinking, chatting and singing. They were having a good time,” Anthony Curran said while giving evidence on the second day to the ‘Golfgate’ hearing at Galway...

