Barman served up to 30 members of Oireachtas Golf Society party in residents’ bar

A former barman told a court today he served drinks to up to 30 members of the Oireachtas Golf Society who retired to the resident’s bar of the Clifden Station House Hotel until 2.30am following a formal dinner held in the hotel.

“They were all standing around, drinking, chatting and singing. They were having a good time,” Anthony Curran said while giving evidence on the second day to the ‘Golfgate’ hearing at Galway...