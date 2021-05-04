Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Bar Council acts to minimise gender bias in law practices

Voluntary briefing policy will raise awareness of unconscious tendency to brief male rather than female barristers

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
4th May, 2021
Bar Council acts to minimise gender bias in law practices
The policy aims to encourage those who brief the bar to make a conscious effort to aim for the fair distribution of briefs

The Bar Council of Ireland is set to publish a new briefing policy next month that will maximise the visibility of female barristers to potential clients.

The policy aims to encourage those who brief the bar – solicitors and in-house counsel – to make a conscious effort to aim for the fair distribution of briefs to both female and male counsel in all areas of practice.

Adopting the new equitable briefing policy will not be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eileen Hyland died of metastatic follicular thyroid cancer in May 2017, a year after being diagnosed

Settlement over death will see cancer patients get life-saving treatment

Legal Rosanna Cooney 9 hours ago

Design For Life: How can I avoid falling out over a farm?

Legal Elaine Byrne 2 days ago
The 2015 Paddy Power Handicap Steeple Chase at Cheltenham racecourse: gambler Antonio Parente was treated to free tickets to the races. Picture: Getty

Flutter case reveals ‘wild west’ of high-stakes gambling

Legal Aaron Rogan 2 days ago
The High Court in London has heard that a gambling addict was handed cash sums and tickets for big sporting events by bookmaking giant Paddy Power. Picture: Getty

‘Wild man’ gambling addict given cash and tickets by Paddy Power

Legal Aaron Rogan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1