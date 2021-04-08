Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Bam Ireland takes €20m High Court action against National Children’s Hospital board

The construction company, which is the main contractor for the project, is going to court following an award of €20 million being made to it by an independent conciliator which the board has rejected

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
8th April, 2021
Bam Ireland takes €20m High Court action against National Children’s Hospital board
Only 20 per cent of the new National Children’s Hospital has so far been completed, with it unlikely to open until 2024, two years behind schedule

Bam Ireland, the main contractor for the new National Children’s Hospital (NCH), has begun legal proceedings in the High Court against the board of the hospital.

Only 20 per cent of the building on the site of St James’s Hospital in Dublin has so far been completed, with the new hospital now unlikely to open its doors until 2024, two years behind its original schedule.

It is understood Bam is going to court...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A total of 783 complaints related to solicitors and 22 related to barristers were made. Picture: Getty

33 per cent increase in complaints made about solicitors and barristers

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 day ago
Some 150 Irish complainants allege that they were mis-sold leaseback properties in France with the promise of a guaranteed rental income. Picture: Getty

French consumer watchdog probes holiday home scam

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
Fergal Gaynor: change in barrister training needed

Leading lawyer hits out at ‘lack of diversity in the Irish judiciary’

Legal Rosanna Cooney 4 days ago
Elephant and Castle, The Grayson, Peruke &amp; Periwig and Wowburger’s three branches in Tallaght, Ranelagh and Parnell Street each have a separate case against Specialist Underwriting Services

Press Up hopes to use fast-track commercial court in suits against insurer

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1