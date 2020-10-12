Monday October 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bailey cannot be extradited to France, High Court rules

Justice Burns concludes Bailey has an ‘accrued or vested right’ not to be surrendered

12th October, 2020
Ian Bailey leaving the building after the High Court has rejected a third attempt by French authorities to extradite him for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The High Court has ruled Ian Bailey, a former journalist, cannot be extradited to France in connection with the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker.

This is the third failed attempt to have Bailey, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork, extradited to France.

Bailey was found guilty, in absentia, by a French court, in May 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the voluntary homicide of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High Court asks for list of ‘conflicted’ judges before hearing Fingleton case

The former Anglo Irish Bank’s special liquidators are suing the former Irish Nationwide chief for an alleged breach of his obligations

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Lawyers claim new fee structure will top odds further against asylum seekers

If private practices cannot afford to take international protection cases, asylum seekers will have to resort to state solicitors, raising concerns over a likely conflict of interest

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Developers clash again over works at former Eircom site

Johnny Ronan and the Kenny family have taken their dispute over Four Park Place all the way to the High Court

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago