Bailey cannot be extradited to France, High Court rules

The High Court has ruled Ian Bailey, a former journalist, cannot be extradited to France in connection with the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker.

This is the third failed attempt to have Bailey, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork, extradited to France.

Bailey was found guilty, in absentia, by a French court, in May 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the voluntary homicide of...