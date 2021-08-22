Attempt to mediate fraud case against former AIF fundraiser fails
American Ireland Fund alleges former fundraiser and son embezzled more than $958,000 from fund
Attempts to mediate a multimillion dollar fraud case taken by the American Ireland Fund (AIF) against a former fundraising director and her son failed to reach a settlement last month.
The AIF alleges that Karla Stover and her son, Robert Joseph (RJ) Stover, embezzled more than $958,000 of AIF funds while she was responsible for fundraising in Texas and Colorado. A civil lawsuit has been filed in Dallas against Stover and her son, who deny...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State solicitor: sentence in animal welfare case exceeded length permitted
The state solicitor for Co Sligo has said she is duty-bound to seek to quash certain convictions in the case of Bernard Kilgariff, himself a senior official in the Department of Agriculture
Belfast lawyer has not given Prince Andrew ‘any advice that he has acted upon as of yet’
Paul Tweed acts for Sarah Ferguson and ‘also on occasion for members of the York family’
Court of Appeal: Airbnb must share details of Austrian homeowners
The homesharing platform has failed to overturn a ruling forcing it to give the Austrian tax authorities details of the owners of 365 properties on its site
James McDermott: Making promises you can’t keep can come back to haunt you
The carbolic smoke ball, it was claimed in a previous pandemic, would prevent influenza, but when Elizabeth Carlill caught the flu after using it, she successfully sued its inventor in an action that has become a contract case law classic