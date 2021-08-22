Attempt to mediate fraud case against former AIF fundraiser fails

Attempts to mediate a multimillion dollar fraud case taken by the American Ireland Fund (AIF) against a former fundraising director and her son failed to reach a settlement last month.

The AIF alleges that Karla Stover and her son, Robert Joseph (RJ) Stover, embezzled more than $958,000 of AIF funds while she was responsible for fundraising in Texas and Colorado. A civil lawsuit has been filed in Dallas against Stover and her son, who deny...