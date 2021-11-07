Asylum seekers win court case over access to driving licences
In landmark ruling, High Court judge criticised ‘flawed’ interpretation of the law which hindered Irish residents’ pursuit of work and family life
A refusal to provide asylum seekers with driving licences has been quashed in a landmark High Court ruling which found that the Road Safety Authority had incorrectly interpreted the law.
Mr Justice Mark Heslin ruled last week that the married asylum seekers, who were from South Africa, were lawfully resident in the state and therefore eligible for a driving licence.
He also said that people who were lawfully resident in the country should be considered...
