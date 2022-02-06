As the investigation of Leo Varadkar’s leak case continues, Fine Gael TDs are fretting about his future as party leader

“It’ll all be all right, until it isn’t.”

That was the blunt assessment of one Fine Gael TD when asked about the atmosphere in the party over the lengthy Garda investigation into Leo Varadkar.

It is over a year since businessman Chay Bowes made his initial statements to An Garda Síochána, alleging that the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader had broken the law when he leaked a draft GP...