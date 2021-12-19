Archaeology company sues Supermac’s over plaza survey

An archaeology company is suing Supermac’s over the alleged non-payment of fees relating to work at a motorway plaza in Co Laois.

Shanarc Archaeology Limited initiated High Court proceedings against Supermac’s earlier this year, alleging that it is owed more than €33,000 for archaeological investigations and excavation work conducted on the fast-food chain’s Portlaoise Plaza site. It is seeking enforcement of an adjudicator’s decision under Section 6 of the Construction Contracts Act....