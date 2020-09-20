Application for appointment of examiner to Irish arm of New Look is adjourned

An application to confirm the appointment of an examiner to the Irish arm of the fashion retailer New Look, was adjourned last week amid claims by landlords that the examinership was “contrived”.

Rossa Fanning SC, appearing for several of New Look Retailers (Ireland) Limited’s landlords, told the court his clients were “vigorously” opposing the application for the appointment of an examiner.

There were concerns that New Look was seeking...