Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover
Waterford woman Catherine O’Brien is a suspect in a number of cases, including being accused of setting up a fake company to defraud a dairy farmer
A woman who is accused of using her relationship with a vet to deceive a dairy farmer has appealed a High Court order seizing a Land Rover.
Catherine ‘Kate’ O’Brien, 44, formerly of 28 An Grianán, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, is a suspect in a number of cases. The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) alleges that she gained the trust of her victims by purporting to be a solicitor or legal mediator.
She...
