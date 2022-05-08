Subscribe Today
Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover

Waterford woman Catherine O’Brien is a suspect in a number of cases, including being accused of setting up a fake company to defraud a dairy farmer

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
8th May, 2022
Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover
Catherine ‘Katie’ O’Brien: authorities have yet to locate the Waterford woman. Picture: Michael O'Farrell/DMG Media/Irish Mail on Sunday

A woman who is accused of using her relationship with a vet to deceive a dairy farmer has appealed a High Court order seizing a Land Rover.

Catherine ‘Kate’ O’Brien, 44, formerly of 28 An Grianán, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, is a suspect in a number of cases. The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) alleges that she gained the trust of her victims by purporting to be a solicitor or legal mediator.

She...

