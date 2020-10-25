All judges ‘conflicted’ in Fingleton case, court told

All of the current Commercial Court judges are “conflicted“ and unable to hear the case being taken by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation against Michael Fingleton, the High Court has heard.

IBRC’s special liquidators, Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson, are suing Fingleton, the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) boss, for an alleged breach of his obligations while at the helm of the building society. The hearing is likely to begin in October...