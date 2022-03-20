Alan Shatter lodges new case against RTÉ

Alan Shatter, the former justice minister and Fine Gael TD, has issued fresh legal proceedings against an Irish media organisation, filing against RTÉ last week. Court filings show that Shatter is represented by John C Walsh and Co, a Dublin-based solicitors’ firm.

No complaint has yet been filed in the case, according to High Court records. When contacted by the Business Post, Shatter said that he would not be commenting. Meanwhile, a spokesman...