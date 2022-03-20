Subscribe Today
Alan Shatter lodges new case against RTÉ

The former minister for justice has outstanding cases against the national broadcaster and other media outlets

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th March, 2022
Alan Shatter lodges new case against RTÉ
Alan Shatter: the former minister for justice has issued fresh legal proceedings against RTÉ. He already has two outstanding cases against the media organisation. Picture: Feargal Ward

Alan Shatter, the former justice minister and Fine Gael TD, has issued fresh legal proceedings against an Irish media organisation, filing against RTÉ last week. Court filings show that Shatter is represented by John C Walsh and Co, a Dublin-based solicitors’ firm.

No complaint has yet been filed in the case, according to High Court records. When contacted by the Business Post, Shatter said that he would not be commenting. Meanwhile, a spokesman...

