Ailesbury Road residents in fast-track planning challenge

Three Ailesbury Road residents have filed a legal challenge against the state’s fast-track planning legislation, branding the system “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.
Pat Desmond – who is married to billionaire Dermot Desmond – and businessmen John Gleeson and Chris Comerford filed High Court proceedings on February 28 against the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Attorney General.
A statement released to the Business Post confirmed the challenge is against the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team