Ailesbury Road residents in fast-track planning challenge

Three Ailesbury Road residents have filed a legal challenge against the state’s fast-track planning legislation, branding the system “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

Pat Desmond – who is married to billionaire Dermot Desmond – and businessmen John Gleeson and Chris Comerford filed High Court proceedings on February 28 against the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Attorney General.

A statement released to the Business Post confirmed the challenge is against the...