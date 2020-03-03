Thursday March 5, 2020
Ailesbury Road residents in fast-track planning challenge

High Court filing by two businessmen and Pat Desmond, wife of Dermot Desmond, claims system is ‘undemocratic and unconstitutional’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
3rd March, 2020
Pat Desmond with husband Dermot. She is one of three Ailesbury Road residents objecting to the Strategic Housing Development scheme

Three Ailesbury Road residents have filed a legal challenge against the state’s fast-track planning legislation, branding the system “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

Pat Desmond – who is married to billionaire Dermot Desmond – and businessmen John Gleeson and Chris Comerford filed High Court proceedings on February 28 against the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Attorney General.

A statement released to the Business Post confirmed the challenge is against the...

