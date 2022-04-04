Access to legal system blocked by delays to civil aid reform, campaigners warn
The warning comes after Justice Plan 2022 altered the timeline of a promised review
Families are being blocked from accessing the legal system due to a delay in reforming the civil legal aid process, campaigners have warned.
The warning came after Justice Plan 2022, which was published two weeks ago, altered the timeline of a promised review of the civil legal aid system.
The 2021 plan had committed to commencing a review in quarter three of last year but this year’s plan states that “progress” on the review will be...
