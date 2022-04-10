A victory for Dwyer, but an overturning of his conviction is still a long way away

A mobile phone mast at the ESB's headquarters on Fitzwilliam Street was among the sources of evidence that helped convince a jury in March 2015 that Graham Dwyer was guilty of murdering Elaine O’Hara.

The cell site, a few hundred metres from Dwyer’s offices, was one of many analysed to show jurors an overlap between the location of the architect’s work phone and the “master” phone used by O’Hara’s killer to groom her into...