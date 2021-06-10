81% of company filings were done online last year

More than eight out of ten company filings were submitted online last year, according to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

A new online portal for submitting company documents was brought into effect in December, necessitating temporary closures of the CRO online platform. However, 81 per cent of companies’ filings were still done online in 2020.

Despite this, there are no plans to move the process entirely online, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which operates...