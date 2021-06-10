81% of company filings were done online last year
Companies Registration Office has no plans to move entirely online despite the vast majority of submissions being made via its web portal
More than eight out of ten company filings were submitted online last year, according to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).
A new online portal for submitting company documents was brought into effect in December, necessitating temporary closures of the CRO online platform. However, 81 per cent of companies’ filings were still done online in 2020.
Despite this, there are no plans to move the process entirely online, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which operates...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer
Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection
Pensions Authority seeks removal of Dolphin Trust investment trustee
State’s pensions watchdog has lodged proceedings with the High Court seeking the removal of Wealth Options Trustees
Judge censures Paddy Power for encouraging punter with ‘unsustainable’ gambling habit
London High Court justice’s comments come after case taken by business associate of gambling addict who lost hundreds of thousands of pounds
Revenue initiates legal action against property company Iput
Case concerns dispute between tax authority and Iput over latter’s entitlement to recover Vat