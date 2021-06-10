Subscribe Today
81% of company filings were done online last year

Companies Registration Office has no plans to move entirely online despite the vast majority of submissions being made via its web portal

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
10th June, 2021
Figures for this year show over 40 per cent of filings received by the CRO since January this year were yet to be registered at the beginning of June. Picture: Getty

More than eight out of ten company filings were submitted online last year, according to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

A new online portal for submitting company documents was brought into effect in December, necessitating temporary closures of the CRO online platform. However, 81 per cent of companies’ filings were still done online in 2020.

Despite this, there are no plans to move the process entirely online, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which operates...

