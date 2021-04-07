Subscribe Today
33 per cent increase in complaints made about solicitors and barristers

More than 805 complaints received by Legal Services Regulatory Authority in past six months with over half alleging misconduct

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
7th April, 2021
A total of 783 complaints related to solicitors and 22 related to barristers were made. Picture: Getty

The body responsible for handling complaints made about barristers and solicitors has received more than 805 complaints in the past six months, new figures show.

The report, Independent Complaints Handling, published by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA), provides details of the number and nature of complaints received and investigated during the reporting period of September 7, 2020 to March 26, 2021.

The 805 complaints made marks a 33 per cent increase on the previous six-month reporting period.

