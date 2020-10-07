20 new senior counsel called to Inner Bar in virtual ceremony

The appointment of 20 senior counsel has marked the beginning of a new law term this week.
In a first for the Supreme Court, the barristers were formally called to the Inner Bar via a virtual ceremony, due to public health restrictions.
Chief Justice Frank Clarke granted patents of precedence, which give the formal status of senior counsel, to six women and 14 men in the online ceremony.
