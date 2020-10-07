Wednesday October 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

20 new senior counsel called to Inner Bar in virtual ceremony

Six women and 14 men are appointed as new law term starts

7th October, 2020
‘In 2016, three women were called. Today we have six, but nonetheless, there is much work to be done in the area of equitable briefing, mentoring and representation,’ according to Maura McNally SC. Picture: Getty

The appointment of 20 senior counsel has marked the beginning of a new law term this week.

In a first for the Supreme Court, the barristers were formally called to the Inner Bar via a virtual ceremony, due to public health restrictions.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke granted patents of precedence, which give the formal status of senior counsel, to six women and 14 men in the online ceremony.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Future of hundreds of pubs could depend on test case, court hears

More than 1,110 publicans had the same business interruption insurance policy from FBD as plaintiffs, counsel says

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Renewables firm seeks to resolve legal row with former chief

Mainstream Renewables and Andy Kinsella have entered a mediation process to resolve the dispute

Róisín Burke | 2 days ago

'Insolvency is on the horizon’ for New Look, court hears

Landlords in Liffey Valley, Navan, Mullingar and Ballincollig claim the retailer, which has 27 shops in Ireland, is using the impact of Covid-19 as a ‘cynical and contrived’ opportunity to reduce rents in the long term

Róisín Burke | 3 days ago